ComActivity to implement cloud across A/NZ for food and drink distie

Jarrod Kinchington (Infor) Credit: Infor

Infor gold channel partner ComActivity is set to roll out a cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for food and drink distributor Bright Food Global in Australia and New Zealand, moving it away from its existing on-premises setup.

The system overhaul sees ComActivity implement Infor's Food & Beverage [F&B] ERP system in three phases across the A/NZ region.

Areas covered in the roll-out include financial management, inventory management, procurement, warehouse management, sales order management, cost accounting, manufacturing and quality management.



The new ERP system comes in to replacing its existing on-premises one, which has been used for 14 years, and is anticipated to allow Bright Food to offer better employee and customer experiences, bolster its bottom line and assist with future growth plans, according to the distributor’s head of IT Sarah Kibble.

“Infor has been an important, strategic partner and with Infor F&B, we will be able to deliver more efficiencies and scale the business with improved, intuitive functionality,” she said.

“The multi-tenant SaaS [software-as-a-service] model with continual investment by Infor provides a pathway to improvements without the need for major system upgrades in the future, saving time, costs and resources whilst ensuring business process advancement."

Bright Food's portfolio contains a number of food and drink brands, including dried fruit business Sunbeam Foods, Manassen Foods, Hutchinson’s New Zealand, Calendar Cheese Company, Simon Johnson and Mildura Fruit Juice Australia. It also claims to be the largest distributor of specialty cheese and caviar in Australia.

Kibble added that the company chose to continue its relationship with Infor due to both its cloud technology investment and "deep experience in the food and drink vertical".

Jarrod Kinchington, Infor A/NZ managing director, added that the software vendor is looking forward to continuing its relationship with Bright Food in the future.

“Infor is thrilled to be able to continue supporting Bright Food Global as it embarks on a company-wide program to move to the cloud,” he said. “We’re pleased that Bright Food Global has maintained its trust in Infor to deliver on this critical transformation project.”