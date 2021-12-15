Vocus’ Nikki Saunders jumps to Schneider Electric

Nikki Saunders (Schneider Electric) Credit: Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric has ramped up its Australia and New Zealand cyber security channel capabilities with the appointment of Vocus’ Nikki Saunders.

Formerly Vocus marketing manager for indirect channels, Saunders now holds the role of cyber security ecosystem program manager.

In her new role, Saunders is responsible for strengthening Schneider’s Pacific cyber security capabilities, while growing and optimising the vendor's partner network.

Saunders previously spent the past four years at Vocus in partner-facing roles; before then, she worked at TLC Marketing, IBM and ACEvents.

Last year, Saunders was named Rising Star in the Vendor category at the ARN Women in ICT Awards. This year, she was highly recommended in the Marketing Excellence (Vendor / Distributor) category of the ARN Innovation Awards 2021.



“I am excited to be joining the well-established cyber security team at Schneider Electric and have the chance to build on their already strong cyber security strategies," she said.

"This is a great opportunity which will see me engaging with a range of key stakeholders to ensure we continue to deliver as the digital landscape progresses.”

As well as cyber security, Saunders will also focus on promoting sustainability among the partner community.

“As technology and digital capabilities continue to transform, our cyber security team needs to be highly skilled, innovative, agile and adaptive," said Mauro DelleMonache, vice president for industry at Schneider Electric Pacific.

"Nikki has had an impressive career to date and bringing someone of her calibre into the team is a huge win."

Schneider also recently reclaimed a familiar face to replace its recently departed channel chief for Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific in the form of Astrid Groves.

Having previously worked at Schneider in London between 2005 and 2010, Groves will now take on the title of general manager of IT and edge, which will entail leading the vendor's channel ecosystem.