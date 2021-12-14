MYOB swoops on Endeavour Solutions' Greentree practice

A Greentree partner for over two decades, Auckland-based Endeavour will focus on cloud-based ERP delivery.

Kim Clarke (MYOB) Credit: Supplied

MYOB’s Enterprise business is acquiring the Greentree practice of Auckland-based online enterprise resource planning (ERP) and business intelligence specialists Endeavour Solutions.

MYOB general manager for enterprise Kim Clarke said the team at Endeavour had built a very strong base of Greentree customers and in recent years used that experience to emerge as mid-market cloud ERP solutions and software-as-a-service (SaaS) leader.

MYOB acquired Auckland-based Greentree itself for about NZ$28.5 million in 2016. At the time it was reported to have more than 850 large business customers across A/NZ and the UK.

Endeavour had been a Greentree partner since 1998. As well as being awarded MYOB partner of the year (NZ) for Greentree excellence for three years consecutively, it was also recognised as MYOB Advanced partner of the year in 2019.

Endeavour’s founding director, Chris Miller, said the acquisition was a great opportunity for Endeavour’s Greentree customers to gain access to a direct line into MYOB and the ability to benefit from MYOB’s recent investments in Greentree sales, operations and support.

“Over the years we’ve built a strong business around our customers and our team, many of whom are longstanding on both sides, so it will be very difficult to see them go, but we firmly believe that this decision will deliver important benefits for all involved," Miller said.

Endeavour Solutions CEO Tim Ryley said almost all new customers were seeking cloud and SaaS ERP solutions.

“We’re achieving rapid growth in our cloud-enabled mid-market customer base and I’m confident that this growth will only accelerate from here," Ryley said. "In addition to being better positioned to offer rapid deployment models to our customers, we can also share best practices to further enhance the return they receive from their ERP investments."

As well as being an MYOB Advanced partner, Endeavour also offers Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and Qlik, for business intelligence, among others.

“As we start the new year, we are looking forward to welcoming new team members and Greentree customers to the MYOB family, and continuing our great relationship with Endeavour in enabling the ambitions of mid-market businesses across New Zealand," Clarke said.

The transaction was expected to complete early next year. No price was disclosed.

MYOB was delisted from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in May, 2019, after it was sold to private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts for A$2.2 billion.

