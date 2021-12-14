Atturra and Datacom strike gold at global Boomi 2021 partner awards

Atturra was recognised as APJ Partner of the Year while Datacom NZ won A/NZ Partner of the Year.

David Tavolaro (Boomi) Credit: Boomi

Attura and Datacom have represented the best of Australia and New Zealand at Boomi’s 2021 Partner Summit Awards, taking home three trophies between the two of them.



Announced during Boomi’s virtual Global Partner Summit event, Atturra, formerly known as FTS Group took home the accolades of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) Partner of the Year and APJ Spotlight Winner due to its performance and contribution to the software vendor’s regional market presence.

Meanwhile, Datacom New Zealand won the gong for A/NZ Partner of the Year, thanks to its efforts establishing “significant” customer accounts in the region, as well as having a hand in the co-development of a sector-focused solution to promote the supply chain market.

"The challenge that every organisation faces today is navigating the digital transformation journey. Businesses are trying to make data the centre of everything they do while managing many moving parts across their modern digital landscapes,” said David Tavolaro, vice president of global business development at Boomi.

“That’s why our channel partner program is a top priority. Our world-class network of partners brings a diverse array of skills and technologies to the table, helping customers develop holistic strategies for orchestrating and managing complex architectures. It’s an honour to recognise the work our global partners have accomplished and see what amazing outcomes have resulted for customers.”

Meanwhile, at the global level, Deloitte won Worldwide Partner of the Year, Capgemini received Innovation Partner of the Year, IFS was acknowledged as ISV Global Partner of the Year and Accenture was crowned Worldwide Practice of the Year.

Additionally, in the Partner Spotlight category, Wipro won the award for digital integration as a service.