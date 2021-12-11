VMware recruits Interactive's Darren Reid to lead Carbon Black A/NZ unit

Credit: Dreamstime

After nearly five years at Interactive, Darren Reid has joined VMware to lead its Carbon Black business in Australia and New Zealand.

Reid replaces Rob Doole, who was recently promoted to senior director of VMware's security business unit for Asia Pacific and Japan.

Darren Reid (VMware)

Reid was the director of marketing and alliances at Interactive. Prior to this, he notched up almost eight years at CA Technologies and more than two at IBM.



In a statement to ARN, VMware said: "Darren Reid has joined VMware as director of security business unit for Australia and New Zealand, where he will be responsible for leading the team and working closely with customers and partners."

Meanwhile, in a LinkedIn post, Reid said he was looking forward to engaging with its sales teams, partners and customers in their security journey.

"This is a very exciting opportunity and one that brings together several things I really enjoy," he added.

VMware acquired Carbon Black in 2019 as part of a US$4.2 billion deal that also included cloud development firm Pivotal.

The deal gave VMware direct access to Carbon Black's predictive security cloud and other endpoint security software, having previously used the vendor's technology as part of VMware’s AppDefense endpoint security.

The technology was then integrated across VMware’s produce families such as networking software NSX and vSphere, VMware's flagship virtualisation platform.

Last year, VMware Carbon Black cemented its Australian presence when it launched a point-of-presence (PoP) in a Sydney data centre.