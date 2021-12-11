Chorus, Auckland Council and Veolia recognised in SAP partner awards

Credit: Supplied

Kiwi users and partners featured prominently in SAP's third Best Run awards for A/NZ, which celebrate the achievements of organisations using SAP technology.

Participants across 11 categories were encouraged to emphasise new ways of thinking, disruptive use-cases and the deployment of technologies that set the benchmark for their industry and make the world 'run better'.

The winners were announced at a livestreamed ceremony from Sydney’s Doltone House, hosted by managing director of SAP Australia and New Zealand Damien Bueno and the company’s chief operating officer, Pete Andrew.

“The calibre of nominations of the 2021 SAP Best Run awards is testament to the innovation of our customers and partners across Australia and New Zealand," Bueno said.

"What’s more, achieving this through another year impacted by the pandemic demonstrates the resilience and drive of our ecosystem. The scale, impact and breadth of innovation we have seen throughout this year’s categories – from every company that has been shortlisted – is exceptional."

The Best Run winners were:



SAP human resources and people management: Veolia, with EPI-USE and Coles, with Accenture (which branded SAP SuccessFactors as myhub).

SAP next-gen innovator: OMV New Zealand, with Evora IT Solutions.

SAP industry disruptor: Chorus, with ZAG, part of Accenture.

SAP experience management: Auckland Council, which is using SAP R-UX to deliver building consents, and Beyond Blue, with Accenture.

SAP intelligent ERP enterprise: Sydney Water, with PwC and Wipro. Runner up: Veolia, with EPI-USE.

SAP CRM and customer experience: Lion, with DXC Technology.

SAP network and spend management: Coles, with Accenture. Runner up: BHP.

SAP data and analytics: For the second year in a row, NSW Rural Fire Service.

SAP digital supply chain: Rheem, with DXC Technology

The Chris O’Brien award: Disability Services Consulting which provided disability support workers with a free infection prevention eLearning module via SAP Litmos during the pandemic.

Honourable mention: McGrathNicol.

Chorus and Zag have been partners for a decade. After Chorus demerged from Telecom in 2011, it found itself relying on line-of-business systems which were suitable for its former parent, but too complex for its simplified operations.

That arrangement also had a deadline for Chorus, which manages most of New Zealand's Ultrafast Broadband and other networks, to establish itself as a separate entity. It required new system to run its financials, procurement, projects and payroll as well as helping to manage its fibre rollout.

After testing the market, Chorus selected SAP and implementation partner Zag (formerly Soltius), to deliver the new systems.

Auckland Council experienced similar disruption when eight councils in the city region were amalgamated in 2010. It opted for a brand new implementation of SAP rather than adopting one off the existing ones from its constituent councils.

The council has more recently been bent on driving costs down, entering at least two renegotiations of its SAP contracts as part of that effort.