China’s Dahua targets Kiwi resellers with Dicker Data deal

Dahua Technology has solutions, products and services being used in 180 countries and regions.

Richard Harri (Dicker Data) Credit: Supplied

Chinese video surveillance solutions vendor Dahua has inked a New Zealand distribution deal with Dicker Data in the hope of extending its sales footprint in the local market, from small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) through to enterprises.



Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. is a major provider of video-centric smart internet of things (IoT) solutions and services.



The company, which is publicly listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, offers end-to-end security solutions, systems and services for applications in city operations, corporate management and the consumer space.



With more than 16,000 employees, Dahua Technology has solutions, products and services being used in 180 countries and regions.



The new local distribution agreement will see Dicker Data distribute the full Dahua range, which includes advanced video surveillance, intelligent transportation, smart building, access control, video intercoms, alarms and smart lock systems and more.

“We are delighted to announce Dicker Data as a new, highly valued distributor of Dahua products in the NZ market,” said Luis Pan, Dahua country manager. “As a leading technology distributor, Dicker Data brings a wealth of experience from multiple sectors, working with valued partner base of thousands of Kiwi resellers.

“Dicked Data represents a fantastic opportunity for Dahua to extend its sales footprint from SMB through to enterprise. We are pleased they are joining us as we grow the market and sector, driving innovation to an IoT future,” he added.



The distributor's new partnership with Dahua commences today, with the Chinese vendor's product range open to all IT reseller partners in New Zealand.

“Dicker Data sees our partnership with Dahua as an opportunity for our IT resellers to extend their ability to provide end users with complete best in class solutions,” said Dicker Data’s general manager of hardware, Richard Harri.

“In the current market environment, there is an increased demand to ensure the safety of both employees and customers and through the implementation of AI camera technology it is possible to improve security.

“There is also a requirement to display important alert level information which varies depending on where a region may sit with respect to the COVID-19 protection framework and digital signage provides this agility.

“We see these areas as essential for business continuity and our resellers hold the end user relationships but up until now may not have had access to the product ranges to provide the full solution,” he added.

The Dahua deal comes just weeks after Dicker Data struck a distribution agreement in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) with audio visual (AV) hardware maker Neat. Based in Oslo, the Norwegian vendor makes video and audio devices for virtual collaboration platforms, with a specific focus on Microsoft and Zoom.

The move neatly complemented Dicker Data's distribution deal with Zoom in Australia and New Zealand, revealed in May.

David Dicker, Dicker Data CEO, said at the time that the addition of Zoom rounded out the distributor’s digital collaboration space portfolio, which includes Microsoft Teams and Cisco Webex.

“I’m pleased to welcome Zoom to our portfolio in both Australia and New Zealand. As governments around the world locked down not only their borders but restricted their citizens from attending meetings and their offices, collaboration platforms like Zoom have emerged as the only way for people to connect and for business to keep moving forwards,” he said.

