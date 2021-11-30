Intel names new regional lead

Steven Long (Intel) Credit: Intel

Intel has recruited from within to find a new general manager for its operations in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), with Steven Long, corporate vice president of the company’s sales, marketing and communications group, taking the role.

In his new job, Long – currently based in Oregon, United States – will be responsible for Intel’s overall business in the APJ region, including driving revenue growth, engaging with the local ecosystem to create new opportunities and strengthening the semiconductor vendor’s existing customer and partner relationships.



“I am thrilled at the opportunity to continue driving growth and leadership for Intel in this incredibly diverse APJ region, more so at a time where the digitisation of everything has been accelerated by the four superpowers of AI, pervasive connectivity, cloud to edge infrastructure and ubiquitous compute,” Long said.

Long joined Intel in 2000 and has held a range of positions across sales, marketing, product planning, pricing and operations, working in Asia, Latin America and the US.



His previous assignment in Asia was in Hong Kong in 2004, when he managed the operations team responsible for Intel’s business in the region.

Long's appointment comes at an interesting time for the vendor, with former VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger returning to Intel as its CEO in February, replacing Bob Swan in the role.



Gelsinger had previously worked at Intel for three decades before joining EMC in 2009. He was previously the company's CTO.



As reported in October, Gelsinger expects Intel to maintain or even supersede Moore's Law for the next decade, revving up the pace of the vendor's manufacturing, despite having slowed down just a few years ago.



Gelsinger also said he believes the progress of manufacturing innovation will be unique to Intel, and that rivals will be unable to keep up.

"We are entering a period of sustained if not 'super' Moore's Law," Gelsinger said. "We expect to even bend the curve faster than a doubling every two years. And we will not rest until the periodic table is exhausted.



"We as the stewards of Moore's law will be relentless in our path to innovate in the magic of silicon. Like I said, Moore's Law is alive and very well," he added.

Taking a bullish stance, Gelsinger also claimed that Intel would be be comfortably ahead of anybody else in the industry.



"I don't think it's that nobody else is going to be participating. But I expect as we look at those coming together, you know, we're just going to be adding advantage over these four domains, as we look out over the rest of the decade," he said.

