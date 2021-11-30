Vocus NZ taps SoftIron for DataHub storage infrastructure

Vocus settled on SoftIron due to the vendor’s hardware being purpose built to optimise Ceph.

Stephen Kurzeja (Vocus NZ) Credit: Vocus

Vocus New Zealand has taken on SoftIron’s HyperDrive family of products to serve as the backbone of the telco’s new so-called DataHub storage infrastructure, located at the Vocus Albany data centre in Auckland.



DataHub is an object cloud storage service offering designed to enhance the telecommunications provider’s mission-critical network infrastructure for enterprises and government departments.



Vocus’ network infrastructure is extensive. The company claims more than 4,200 kilometres of fibre in New Zealand, delivering a high-performance network and cloud solutions.

The company’s reach extends internationally across both the Southern Cross and Hawaiki cable systems, with an ‘on-net’ presence throughout Australia, where the telco provides carrier-grade services that extend across Australia, New Zealand and into Asia Pacific and the western United States.



“In a world where industry is creating more data than ever through mobile, edge applications, sensors, and AI [artificial intelligence], the challenge of future-proofing storage infrastructure to meet customer needs is increasingly impractical using inflexible, proprietary storage solutions,” said Stephen Kurzeja, Vocus NZ CTO.



According to Kurzeja, Vocus settled on SoftIron to provide its open-source storage infrastructure due to the London-based data centre solutions vendor’s hardware being purpose built to optimise Ceph, an open source software-defined storage platform.



“And, we chose Ceph because it is undoubtedly one of the most powerful, distributed storage platforms available,” Kurzeja said. “SoftIron’s proven Ceph-optimised technology provides Vocus with substantial advantages in the metrics that matter the most in data storage; density, efficiency, capacity, speed and heat emission.

“Together, we provide a completely safe ‘pair of hands’ for our end users. Coupled with Ceph’s proven flexibility as a unified storage platform that offers object, file, and block storage – along with infinite scalability – it was an obvious choice for us,” he added.

Kurzeja noted that Vocus was embracing open source Ceph, using SoftIron’s HyperDrive, to access a number of potential customer benefits, including secure provenance with data sovereignty and ransomware protection through immutability.

“Open source solutions return control to providers like Vocus and allow for the creation and delivery of storage solutions which accurately match individual customer requirements,” said Kurzeja.

“DataHub is ideal for those organisations with vast quantities of data and elevated privacy and security priorities, including enterprises, government and other organisations where security and data fidelity are a priority,” he added.



In February this year, Vocus Group managing director and CEO Kevin Russell talked up the importance of fibre in the company's business.

“Fibre is the critical infrastructure of the modern economy, and Vocus’ high-capacity, highly secure fibre network is key to our momentum in the market," Russell said in a statement accompanying the company's FY21 results.

Vocus’ New Zealand business was labelled a “strong and stable performer” during the period by Russell, with revenue rising 5 per cent year-on-year, to A$210 million, year-on-year, for the half year ending 31 December.

