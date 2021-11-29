Dell names Cisco’s Leanne Buer as new NZ country manager

Buer, a Reseller News Women in ICT Awards winner and Hall of Fame inductee, brings more than two decades’ worth of industry experience with her to the new role.

Leanne Buer (Dell Technologies) Credit: IDG

After heading up Cisco in New Zealand for more than two years, Leanne Buer has stepped into a newly created country-based role as Dell Technologies’ New Zealand country manager.



Reporting to Angela Fox, the vendor’s senior vice president and managing director for Australia and new Zealand, Buer is now responsible for building stronger relationships with Dell Technologies’ customers and partners in New Zealand.



“I'm excited to join Dell Technologies – its purpose to create technologies that drive human progress really resonates with me,” said Buer, who departed Cisco in August. “Every person I have met in the company is proud of their contribution and the culture that is Dell Technologies.

“It's a company that has customers at its core, not an afterthought. This ‘service’ orientation really drives behaviour and in turn great outcomes for customers.



“I look forward to bringing to New Zealand customers the leading technology they need, via a dedicated and world class local team,” she added.



Buer, a Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) winner and Hall of Fame inductee, brings more than two decades’ worth of industry experience with her to the new role.

In 2019, Buer ascended to the role of managing director and country manager for Cisco in New Zealand and the Pacific Islands after serving as the vendor’s general manager of partners and commercial in NZ for more than three years.

Prior to Cisco, Buer was head of collaboration at Spark for close to two years, a role she took after several years in leadership positions at Gen-I, a Spark company. She also worked for Microsoft as a programme director between March 2007 and December 2008.



Based in Auckland, Buer has for years been an active advocate of the IT industry, mentoring the upcoming generation of tech leaders and encouraging New Zealand’s youth to pursue careers in STEM through her active engagement in the development and delivery of education programmes.

She has also been particularly passionate about the representation of females in the IT industry.



“Leanne’s appointment to lead our Dell Technologies business in New Zealand reinforces our commitment to our local customers, partners and team,” said Fox.



“With a wealth of experience working across the technology sector, Leanne is passionate about the customer and partner outcomes she leads her team to deliver, and the positive impact technology can have on society as a whole.



“I look forward to working closely with Leanne as we continue to accelerate digital adoption in New Zealand,” she added.

