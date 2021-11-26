Trade Me selects Cornerstone OnDemand to centralise HR processes

Jane Ward (Tomorrow's People) Credit: Supplied

New Zealand auctions and e-commerce platform Trade Me is centralising its human resources (HR) processes on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering from California-based Cornerstone OnDemand.



Nasdaq-listed Cornerstone was selected to provide a full talent management suite for Trade Me, which was sold to UK-based private equity outfit Apax Partners in 2019 for for $2.6 billion

Trade Me was looking for a mid-market SaaS solution that would allow it to centralise its HR processes and tailor the suite to meet the needs of its growing team across the country.

Cornerstone and New Zealand partner Tomorrow's People worked with Trade Me to provide a specialised solution encompassing learning and development software with recruiting and onboarding, plus ongoing performance management and career pathways functionality.

Cornerstone’s adaptive HR solution uses artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based technology to provide engaging processes and is designed to help organisations become "future-ready" by achieving transformative reskilling at scale, improving talent mobility, accelerating growth opportunities for people and creating more agility and responsiveness across the workforce.



Head of Asia-Pacific and Japan for Cornerstone Paul Broughton said the centralised solution would scale with Trade Me's business.

“They wanted to make sure they could partner with a vendor that would help give them a modern fit-for-purpose technology solution, help design their internal processes and provide them with best practice ways of delivery," he said.

Tomorrow's People worked with the Cornerstone team to deliver a solution that met Trade Me's requirements.

"We needed to deliver a solution that would enhance the employee experience and ensure Trade Me's people are engaged throughout their employment life cycle," said Tomorrow's People CEO Jane Ward.

As well as the integrated cloud-based adaptive HR suite of solutions, Trade Me said the ability to truly collaborate was one of the defining factors for Cornerstone and Tomorrow's People winning the contract.

Trade Me’s head of people operations, Fiona Ireland, said the company bought more than simply technology. She was impressed at way everyone was engaged in finding the perfect solution.

“We’re always looking for ways we can simplify and improve our processes," Ireland said. "Working with Cornerstone and Tomorrow’s People allows us to refresh our HR systems and bring them together into one central place so that our people have all the information they need at their fingertips."



More broadly, Trade Me is pursuing a cloud strategy, opting to rebuild its platform and website on Google's cloud service rather than AWS.