Lenovo recognises 14 Kiwi partners for excellence in 2021 awards

But who will this year's 'Lenovo legend' be?

Libby Macgregor (Lenovo) Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo has recognised its top New Zealand channel partners across both its intelligent device (IDG) group and infrastructure solutions divisions (ISG).

The awards celebrate the successes and contributions of Lenovo’s partner community over the past year – honouring those who have demonstrated remarkable results in challenging times, by continuing to offer their customers innovative solutions and exceptional service.

In New Zealand, fourteen award winners were named, seven across each division in acknowledgement of the achievements demonstrated by Lenovo’s network of distributors, partners, resellers as well as individual awards.

“It’s been an extraordinary year for all of us and as we head into the new year, Lenovo would like to take this time to celebrate the incredible successes of our valued channel partners in New Zealand," said Matt Codrington, managing director of Lenovo Australia and New Zealand.

"At Lenovo, we are proud of our commitment in delivering a channel-first engagement with our partners. This award is a recognition to our partner community in New Zealand, who continue to demonstrate hard work, determination and excellence, even during uncertain times.”

Libby Macgregor, country general manager, Lenovo New Zealand, said the awards highlighted the exceptional success and hard work from partners in bringing innovation and solutions to businesses across the country.

"The dedication of our partner community over the past year continues to be a key driver in Lenovo’s success, which is why we take great pride in the award to honour our valued partners," she said.

The New Zealand Lenovo IDG winners are:

Distributor of the year – DickerData New Zealand

Reseller of the year: platinum partner – Spark New Zealand

Reseller of the year: gold partner – Focus Technology Group

Education reseller of the year – Cyclone Computer Company

Lenovo legend – Geoff Hinton, Focus Technology Group

Growth partner of the year, PC hardware – PB Technologies Ltd

Growth partner of the year, services – AISCORP

The Kiwi Lenovo ISG winners are:

Reseller of the year: gold partner – Focus Technology Group

Reseller of the Year: silver partner – VT Solutions

MSP reseller of the year – Plan B

ThinkAgile champion of the year – AISCORP

Growth partner of the year – Cyclone Computer Company

Alliance champion award – Aggie Grom, Veeam

Technical excellence award – Alex McDonnell, OneNet