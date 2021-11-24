Infinipoint aims for global reach with Exclusive Networks

The deal is expected to extend across global territories from early 2022.

Denis Ferrand-Ajchenbaum (Exclusive Networks)

Device identity-as-a-service (DIaaS) vendor Infinipoint is eyeing the global market after striking a worldwide distribution deal with Exclusive Networks.

Based in Israel, Infinipoint bills itself as a pioneer in the DIaaS security category, providing solutions to extend a true zero trust security posture to devices.

With its offering, Infinipoint acts as a single enforcement point for major identity providers, including ForgeRock, Okta, Ping Identity and Azure Active Directory, as well as business services such as Salesforce, Google Workspace, Office 365 and Amazon Web Services (AWS).



Although the partnership is initially focused on the European market, covering Exclusive Networks’ home country of France as well as Germany and the UK, the deal is expected to extend across global territories from early 2022.



For its part, Exclusive will support Infinipoint’s growth targets, both through net new opportunities and by capitalising on technology integrations and alliances from within its vendor portfolio.



It is claimed the vendor’s DIaaS offering, which was launched in July this year, has been gaining significant market traction.



Exclusive hopes to build on the existing demand for the solution to accelerate and scale globally through its specialist go-to-market services and ecosystem of over 18,000 channel partners.



"Exclusive Networks was the natural choice to support our market acceleration, possessing the necessary specialist cyber expertise and global scale to enthuse, educate and serve pent-up partner demand for this gap in the zero-trust market,” said Ariel Kriger, vice president of global sales and business development at Infinipoint.

“Extending a zero-trust security posture to devices remains an essential and urgent requirement for every work-from-anywhere workforce. And to do it properly you have to do it by design, with adaptive access controls acting on device context, continuously checking device posture not just at the point of access – all the while not burdening the IT department or negatively impacting end user productivity."

“None of this is easy to do, but we've done it and now partners and their customers can reap the benefit,” he added.



For Denis Ferrand-Ajchenbaum, vice president of global vendors alliances and business development at Exclusive Networks, Infinipoint’s product offering represents a compelling solution in the current market.

"Of the seven pillars propping up the concept of zero trust architecture (ZTA), partners have struggled most to position a strong story around zero trust for device access because specialist solutions simply haven't existed,” Ferrand-Ajchenbaum said.



“That's all changed with Infinipoint and DIaaS. Enterprises know that implementing the zero-trust for devices piece right is essential – and with Infinipoint we're breaking down that barrier. It's a great solution and fits perfectly into our cyber ecosystem.

“DIaaS also naturally supports a multitude of consumption models which makes it readymade for scaling out globally via our X-OD on-demand platform,” he added.

