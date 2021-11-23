Fusion5 claims A/NZ first with Microsoft low code certification

Kristy Brown (Fusion5) Credit: Supplied

In an A/NZ first, Kiwi business applications company Fusion5 has earned Microsoft's low code application development advanced specialisation.

Microsoft launched its low code application development advanced specialisation in February to denote partners who could rapidly develop custom and flexible low code line-of-business solutions that integrate existing systems and data to drive innovation and efficiency.

Kristy Brown, director customer engagement and collaboration at Fusion5, described the requirements for the certification as "incredibly stringent".

"Microsoft has quite rightly set the bar high for partners keen to showcase this significant specialisation," she said.

As well as gold badge competency cloud platforms and applications and integration, an eligible partner must have a minimum of five Power Apps customers with solutions in-use, with each needing to have at least five users and 50 sessions monthly.

The partner must also achieve at least 35 per cent growth in usage across their customer base in a trailing 12-month period, and reach a minimum of 50 per cent in monthly active usage to be eligible. Other requirements include having the requisite volume of certified experts across functional consultants, developers and solution architecture.

"On top of that, the five customer apps needed to include, at least once, AI Builder, application lifecycle management, canvas app, Dataverse, flow, model-driven app, and portals components," Brown said.

Matt Bostwick, partner director at Microsoft New Zealand, said Microsoft applied exacting standards for its low code application development advanced specialisation.

"It’s really exciting for us to see partners like Fusion5 not just trying to keep up with the breakneck pace of change, but actively leading the way on making their solutions and skills the best they possibly can be," he said.



"It means that when Fusion5 designs and builds you an app, it's going to be incredibly secure and deliver the business transformation you expect -- and not only that, but it’s also going to empower your own teams to do more with it."

Low code technology, which doesn’t require users to have a lot of technical knowledge or programming skills, is key to helping New Zealand businesses transform, he said.