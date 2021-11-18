Adroit extends partnership with Spark for environmental IoT

Clients can now purchase Adroit products directly from the Spark IoT team.

Auckland-based internet of things (IoT) specialist Adroit and Spark NZ are refreshing their partnership to deliver environmental IoT solutions on the Spark IoT network.

Under the agreement, Spark clients will be able to access Adroit’s IoT innovation combined with the network services, skills, experience and resources of Spark.

Clients can now purchase Adroit products directly from the Spark IoT team, account managers and business hubs, and be billed on existing Spark accounts with various payment options.

Clients can also benefit from Adroit using Spark's logistics and field services for equipment procurement, warehousing, delivery, installation and support.

Adroit is a New Zealand specialist in technology used to monitor environmental changes and to drive efficiency in sustainable industries such as farming, clean-water management and aquaculture.

Commercial director Blair Stewart said that the partnership allowed the company to scale up fast to meet growing demand for environmental measurement and reporting.

“A wave of new legislation, combined with increased consumer expectations is driving a surge in interest by businesses of all sizes,” Stewart said.

Climate change, environmental protection and sustainability were significant global issues, he said, and IoT technology was key to identifying the problems and providing solutions. he said.

“Spark NZ and Adroit have partnered to make this essential technology easily accessible for businesses, councils, community groups and other organisations across New Zealand.”

Spark NZ IoT Lead Tony Agar said the combination of Spark's IoT networks and industry experts coupled with Adroit’s technology and smart devices had seen more accurate real-time data and business insights provided across a range of industries and environments.

“We’ve worked with Adroit to deliver solutions in aquaculture, horticulture, construction and environmental monitoring so we’re excited to continue this work through a strengthened partnership.”

The companies will also be partnering to create educational activities such as the Spark webinar series, the Innovation Studio at Spark City in Auckland, and the production of client case study videos.



“This partnership demonstrates how a large enterprise and small business can successfully work together to provide outstanding technology solutions to clients for the benefit of the environment,” Stewart said.