Capgemini welcomes Empired, Intergen into the fold

Olaf Pietschner (Capgemini) Credit: Olaf Pietschner

Australian IT services group Empired and its New Zealand subsidiary Intergen are now officially part of French systems integrator Capgemini, which has completed its A$233 million acquisition of the businesses.



As previously reported, the combined scale and broad services portfolio of its new additions will strengthen Capgemini's market position in digital, data and cloud, supported with extensive capabilities across the Microsoft suite.

Empired and Intergen together bring an additional 1,100 consultants to Capgemini’s organisation in Australia and New Zealand, with the multinational now able to offer local clients a new level of expertise in the Microsoft space -- an area of particular strength for Empired.



Perhaps most importantly, the acquisition of Empired bolsters Capgemini’s ability to provide end-to-end services to clients across Western Australia and New Zealand, where Empired and Intergen, respectively, claim a significant presence.



“Capgemini's extensive transformation expertise combined with Empired's strengths as a leader in Microsoft Azure and Dynamics 365 will open up the full power of digital transformation for our clients in Australia and New Zealand, to run their entire business in the cloud and realise value faster,” said Olaf Pietschner, CEO of Capgemini in Asia Pacific.



“We look forward to welcoming Empired's talented professionals to Capgemini,” he added.



For Empired and Intergen, the acquisition is likely to offer the companies’ local clients access to a greater portfolio of services and global industry expertise thanks to Capgemini’s extensive experience and scale.



“Our mission has always been to create exceptional experiences with technology, that change the way our clients run their businesses,” Empired managing director Russell Baskerville said. “Which is why coming together with Capgemini will ensure we take that up a notch, benefitting from the resources and global capabilities Capgemini offers.

“In addition, this opens up a world of opportunity for the Empired team,” he added.



Simon Bright, CEO of Intergen, said in a post on social media that the company, as part of Capgemini, was looking forward to being able to further accelerate its growth and bring greater value to the outcomes of its customers.



“Joining together with Capgemini also allows us to build upon our position as a Microsoft digital, data and cloud leader in Australia and New Zealand,” Bright said. “For our people, being part of Capgemini represents an opportunity to learn, build new skills and architect a career in whatever direction, technically or geographically, they want to go.



“I’d like to sincerely thank our team, our customers and our partners for the incredible commitment and support you have shown throughout our journey so far. I can’t wait for the journey ahead as we help our customers and our people get the future they want,” he added.



The acquisition is Capgemini’s fourth in the region over the past 18 months and supports the company’s goal of achieving a leadership position in the local market across digital, data and cloud.