Axonius accesses A/NZ channel with Netpoleon partnership

Credit: Dreamstime

Cyber security asset management vendor Axonius is ramping up its channel play in Australia and New Zealand thanks to a new distribution agreement with Netpoleon in the local market.



Under the new deal, the Singapore-headquartered value-added distributor will provide its partner network in A/NZ with access to the Axonius platform, which is designed to deliver an ‘always up-to-date' asset inventory, uncover gaps in coverage, eliminate security holes and strengthen security posture.



Based in New York, Axonius was founded in 2017 and claims an offering -- the Axonius Cybersecurity Asset Management Platform -- which is said to integrate with no fewer than 345 security, management,and business solutions, including Active Directory and cloud providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS).



Paul Lim, Netpoleon’s regional director for A/NZ, claimed that Axonius was a leading vendor in the Gartner-hyped cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) domain, which seeks to enable security teams in solving persistent asset visibility and vulnerability.



“Axonius helps to identify an organisation’s assets that otherwise would have been missed and may give rise to new attack vectors,” Lim said. “Together with our channel partners and Axonius, we are proud to bring this exciting solution to the A/NZ market.”



The partnership comes as Axonius works to build an ecosystem to foster success for both technology partners and their customers by providing cyber security asset management capabilities that are foundational to a security strategy.



At the core of the vendor’s efforts on this front is the Axonius correlated partner program, which is based on three guiding principles to drive mutual success: expansion, expertise and empowerment.



“Netpoleon is a strong regional cyber security specialist and will be an ideal fit to our regional strategy,” said Hasanka Wicks, Axonius Asia Pacific channel sales director. “They have the right set of partners to help drive Axonius expansion into the enterprise and mid-market sectors in Australia and New Zealand.



“Coupled with their technical and services offerings, this will be pivotal as we scale up and expand our efforts in the region. We look forward to working together as we bring our innovative cybersecurity asset management platform into this market,” he added.

In March, Netpoleon signed Anomali to its portfolio, marking the US vendor’s first such partnership in Australia and New Zealand.



The deal followed Anomali’s moves to ramp up its presence in the Asia Pacific and Japan region, which has seen it make a big push to engage the local channel.

Also in March, LogRhythm inked a distribution partnership with Netpoleon for the Australian market.

