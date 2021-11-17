Avaya appoints Miles Davis as APJ channel chief

Davis relocates from Canada to Sydney to take on new role.

Miles Davis (Avaya) Credit: Avaya

Unified communications vendor Avaya has appointed Miles Davis to lead its Asia Pacific and Japan channel, a move that will see him return to Sydney after 16 years.

Davis has been tasked with driving Avaya’s channel strategy and partnerships across the region, as well as its newly-launched Avaya Edge Partner Program for 2022.

Based in Sydney and reporting Fadi Moubarak , Avaya global channel chief, Davis will lead Avaya’s APJ channel team to nurture and expand channel partner relationships across a range of industries.

Davis began his IT career in 2000 with Nortel in Sydney, where he managed the Australia and New Zealand distribution business.

In 2005, Davis migrated to Canada, where he joined Avaya two years later. In the past 14 years, he has held a number of senior sales and channel roles, most recently acting as Canada channel lead.

“Channel partners have emerged as a guiding light to business and enterprise customers on all things technology," he said. "I will endeavour to help them navigate common customer queries, particularly regarding how value-added services and third-party applications can improve operations, and how artificial intelligence (AI) and automation can augment the customer and employee experience.

"I will also be able to offer insight into the transition from reseller to agency models, which has been a trend in the channel partner space in recent times.”



Avaya recenty brought together its ecosystem of partners and developers in order to speed up delivery of artificial intelligence (AI) applications. The vendor unveiled its Avaya Experience Builder, which will provide tools for partner and customer co-development of AI tools, utilising its Hybrid Cloud Services and OneCloud.