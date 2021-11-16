Lenovo promotes Asia Pacific devices channel lead in partner push

Roy Ng will oversee channel operations throughout the region and build local integrated teams in the new role.

Lenovo has promoted its Asia Pacific (APAC) channel head of its devices group, Roy Ng, to handle channel operations for all of the vendor’s business groups.



Reporting to Ivan Cheung, APAC COO of Lenovo ISO, and indirectly to APAC Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) president Sumir Bhatia, Ng will oversee channel operations throughout the region and build local integrated teams in the new role.



He comes into the promotion with over seven years of experience at the vendor, with his most recent position being its APAC channel head of its PC and smart devices business (PCSD), which sits within its Intelligent Devices Group (IDG).

Credit: Lenovo Roy Ng (Lenovo)

Ng's promotion is part of Lenovo’s updated channel strategy in the region, which also includes the introduction of its global Lenovo 360 channel program next year.



The upcoming program, which was first announced in June, is planned to provide more resources to partners, such as a dedicated point of contact, introduce new partner programs and update existing ones, as well as develop its existing channel platforms, like its Lenovo Partner Hub.

Under the program, Lenovo has also established its Global Channel Organisation, which came into effect last month and combines channel teams across all its business arms into one group.

In addition to IDG, these other arms include its ISG and Solutions and Service businesses, which were formed as part of Lenovo’s February restructure.

“As industries rapidly move towards a solutions and service-led technology approach, customers are increasingly demanding the ability to make integrated purchases, combining hardware, software and services,” Ng said.

“By enabling our partners to fully realise the power of our people, programs and tools, Lenovo 360 puts Lenovo and our partners in the strongest position to meet their customers’ needs in more places and in more ways.”