Cisco A/NZ channel leadership changes hands as Rodney Hamill steps up

Luke Power promoted to managing director of commercial after one year leading channel.

Rodney Hamill (Cisco) Credit: IDG

Cisco Australia and New Zealand channel chief Luke Power has been promoted after one year, with Rodney Hamill taking charge as partner director.

Hamill, a 10-year Cisco veteran and Optus alumnus, spent the past four years serving as the director of cloud infrastructure and software, leading Cisco's data centre and cloud software, hardware and partner alliance solutions across A/NZ.

His ascension also comes as Cisco pushes ahead with its strategy of transitioning into a more software-optimised business.

The vendor now houses one of the largest software divisions in the industry with an annual run rate of approximately US$14 billion in revenue.

Speaking during a media briefing, Hamill said: "My previous role, running the infrastructure and software group, had the pointy edge of the steel when it comes to the cloud transition. So it was very software-focused and driving that transition a lot. It was very partner-heavy and partner-focused, and I hope to think that had a part [in his appointment]."

Cisco Asia Pacific and Japan vice president of partner sales Vicki Batka added that Hamill is the "right person for the job" having been chosen from a "great slate" of internal cadidates.

"He has the right skills and attitude," she said. "And this is a tough job: you have to be all things to all people across a broad ecosystem of partner types.

"You have to work from supply chain through to legal and finance. You have to manage up and across; you have to have two big ears to be listening to our partners at all times."

Meanwhile, Power will now move into the role of Cisco managing director of commercial, which includes private sector customers across all major industries.



Power took over from long-term channel chief Tara Ridley in July 2020 after having served as the vendor's head of small business and distribution.

Revealed during Cisco Partner Summit 2021, Hamill's appointment comes as Cisco executes a multi-year channel evolution, with priorities now anchored on four pillars — SD-WAN, software, managed services and customer success.

In addition, the vendor unveiled its new Cisco Enterprise Agreement which claims to offer "greater flexibility" for partners in terms of cross-selling, finance and business operations.