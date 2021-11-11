Microsoft NZ announces finalists for 2021 partner awards

The finalists for Microsoft’s annual New Zealand partner awards, announced today, faced a whole new set of challenges in 2021.
In a year that’s seen more than the usual twists and turns, Microsoft’s partners continued to deliver exceptional work for their customers, the company said.
“While 2021 has brought a whole new set of challenges to the table, our partners have demonstrated a strong sense of resilience and determination to rise above," said Matt Bostwick, partner director at Microsoft NZ.
"When the judges select the finalists for these awards, they look for partners that demonstrate they don’t just view each challenge as a task to be done, but as an opportunity to learn more about their customers."
The finalists were, therefore, chosen for their ability to empower customers through the use of Microsoft technology.
“We were delighted to find so many of our partners share the same vision, looking above and beyond the immediate problem at hand to drive real change across their customers’ organisations," Bostwick said.
The categories and finalists are:
Data and AI:
- Aware Group
- Datacom
- Intergen
- PwC
- Qrious
- Stellar Consulting
- Theta
Azure migrate:
- Accenture
- CCL
- Digital Data Systems (DDS IT)
- Emrge (a division of Kordia)
- Lexel Systems
- The Instillery
- UNIFY Solutions NZ
Business applications:
- Aware Group
- Delta Insights
- DXC Technology
- Fusion5
- Inde Technology
- Magnetism Solutions
- Ricoh New Zealand Limited
Modern work:
- AvePoint
- CodeBlue
- Datacom
- Enlighten Designs
- Equinox IT
- Fusion5
- Information Leadership
- Lexel Systems
- Spark Business Group
- Theta
- Vodafone New Zealand
Security:
- Aware Group
- Defend
- Inde Technology
- Unify Solutions NZ
Digital and application innovation:
- Aware Group
- CCL
- Enlighten Designs
- Lexel Systems
- Smudge Apps
- Umbrellar
Surface:
- Acquire and Mobile Mentor
- Fujitsu New Zealand
- SecureCom
- Spark NZ
- The Laptop Company Limited
Channel development:
- Dicker Data NZ
- Ingram Micro NZ
- rhipe
- Umbrellar
Cloud for good:
- Datacom
- Delta Insights
- Enlighten Designs
- Inde Technology
- Lexel Systems
- Theta
SaaS:
- 9Spokes
- Cin7
- Volpara Health Technology
Emerging SaaS:
- FlexiTime
- LawVu
- Medtech Global
- ProWorkflow
- Storbie
- Wipster
COVID-19 pandemic requirements mean there will not be an in-person event this year. Instead, there will be a digital announcement of winners on Monday 6 December. Further information is available here.