Microsoft NZ announces finalists for 2021 partner awards

Partners have demonstrated a strong sense of resilience and "determination to rise above".

The finalists for Microsoft’s annual New Zealand partner awards, announced today, faced a whole new set of challenges in 2021.

In a year that’s seen more than the usual twists and turns, Microsoft’s partners continued to deliver exceptional work for their customers, the company said.

“While 2021 has brought a whole new set of challenges to the table, our partners have demonstrated a strong sense of resilience and determination to rise above," said Matt Bostwick, partner director at Microsoft NZ.

"When the judges select the finalists for these awards, they look for partners that demonstrate they don’t just view each challenge as a task to be done, but as an opportunity to learn more about their customers."

The finalists were, therefore, chosen for their ability to empower customers through the use of Microsoft technology.

“We were delighted to find so many of our partners share the same vision, looking above and beyond the immediate problem at hand to drive real change across their customers’ organisations," Bostwick said.

The categories and finalists are:

Data and AI:



Aware Group

Datacom

Intergen

PwC

Qrious

Stellar Consulting

Theta

Azure migrate:



Accenture

CCL

Digital Data Systems (DDS IT)

Emrge (a division of Kordia)

Lexel Systems

The Instillery

UNIFY Solutions NZ

Business applications:



Aware Group

Delta Insights

DXC Technology

Fusion5

Inde Technology

Magnetism Solutions

Ricoh New Zealand Limited

Modern work:



AvePoint

CodeBlue

Datacom

Enlighten Designs

Equinox IT

Fusion5

Information Leadership

Lexel Systems

Spark Business Group

Theta

Vodafone New Zealand

Security:



Aware Group

Defend

Inde Technology

Unify Solutions NZ

Digital and application innovation:



Aware Group

CCL

Enlighten Designs

Lexel Systems

Smudge Apps

Umbrellar

Surface:



Acquire and Mobile Mentor

Fujitsu New Zealand

SecureCom

Spark NZ

The Laptop Company Limited

Channel development:



Dicker Data NZ

Ingram Micro NZ

rhipe

Umbrellar

Cloud for good:



Datacom

Delta Insights

Enlighten Designs

Inde Technology

Lexel Systems

Theta

SaaS:



9Spokes

Cin7

Volpara Health Technology

Emerging SaaS:



FlexiTime

LawVu

Medtech Global

ProWorkflow

Storbie

Wipster

COVID-19 pandemic requirements mean there will not be an in-person event this year. Instead, there will be a digital announcement of winners on Monday 6 December. Further information is available here.

