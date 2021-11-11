Tech firms move on vaccine requirements: Deloitte rules, Spark said to be close

Mike Horne (Deloitte) Credit: Supplied

Major consultancy Deloitte NZ has announced only the fully vaccinated will be able to enter any of its offices from December 1.

Telco and ICT service giant Spark is reported to be nearing a similar decision with many more ICT companies likely to follow.

While the government is issuing vaccine mandates for particularly high-risk industries and occupations, mainstream businesses are reaching similar conclusions as a result of undertaking health and safety risk assessments.

“We are committed to keeping everyone safe from COVID-19,” said Deloitte chief executive Mike Horne. “This is not a decision we reached lightly.

"We conducted a full health and safety risk assessment, asked our people to provide their vaccination status as well as their comfort level at working with those who are unvaccinated, and then consulted with them on our draft policy before finalising.”



The policy could ripple through supply chains because it will apply not just to staff, but also any visitors to Deloitte offices including clients, suppliers and contractors.

Similarly, only fully vaccinated Deloitte people will be able to work at or visit client or third-party premises, and all Deloitte events held offsite will also require attendees to be fully vaccinated.

Deloitte said it was continuing to actively encourage all of its people to get fully vaccinated, and was working with those who were not to help keep them safe and ensure they remained included and connected to the business through remote working.

A week ago, Spark was reported to be heading in a similar direction and could even require vaccination for staff in some roles.

Spokeswoman Althea Lovell said Spark had been open with its people that this may include the potential for vaccination requirements in some areas of the business. If this was the case, the company said it would consult with people and teams impacted.

Spark said the move would ensure high standards of health and safety compliance and to reduce the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak in critical areas of the business.

Vodafone NZ appears to be on a similar trajectory, encouraging staff to get vaccinated while planning its own COVID-19 safety management plan and launching a voluntary register of vaccinations. The moves helped keep people safe at work and able to continue providing essential services to customers, the company said.

"This is important for any future outbreak, or if COVID-19 becomes endemic in the community," Vodafone NZ said.