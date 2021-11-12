Spark's Entelar broadens Samsung Electronics distributorship

Victoria Mahan (Telegistics) Credit: Supplied

Spark-owned distributor Entelar, formerly known as Telegistics, has broadened its distribution partnership with Samsung Electronics NZ.

Entelar has been given distribution rights for a number of new Samsung categories, including desktop monitors, large format touch screen displays and tablets, as well as accessories for those products, Entelar CEO Victoria Mahan announced today.

"The new partnership is a natural fit with our business model and an extension of our existing relationship with Samsung," Mahan said. "These offerings will broaden the already wide range of products available to our partners, while also helping to open up new markets."

The agreement brought together key products from Samsung’s display portfolio with a specialist distributor, said Jimmy Peng, head of display products at Samsung New Zealand.

“We are pleased to enter into a distribution partnership with Entelar, as they are a company which exemplifies what we see as core capabilities to help us grow our enterprise solution business within New Zealand," he said.

Telegistics rebranded as Entelar late last month.

Mahan described the change as the beginning of a new chapter in the company's history that brought new opportunities, new partnerships and "a bold new vision for the future".

"We've come a long way from our beginnings as a telephone logistics organisation, and we needed a name which reflected the breadth of our offering and future growth plans," Mahan said.





