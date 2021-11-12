Base2 co-founder Greg Sharp to take CEO role at ZenContract

Sharp and other investors plan to transform and optimise contract management for MSPs.

Greg Sharp (Base2 and ZenContract) Credit: IDG

Greg Sharp, co-founder and general manager of managed service provider Base2, is moving into a CEO role at ZenContract at the end the year.

A software-as-a-service (SaaS) contract automation and electronic signature platform, ZenContract is focused on solving a key pain-point for managed service providers (MSPs) globally: how to secure revenue for maximum business value.

“ZenContract was built by MSPs for MSPs," Sharp said. "I know through experience that contracts are the lifeblood of every MSP’s monthly recurring revenue stream, and business owners simply work too hard to win contracts in the first place for them to not be managed and maximised."

Sharp and other shareholders sold multi-award-winning MSP Base2 to state-owned Kordia in May. He had now raised over $1 million in investor funding from a diverse group who, he said, recognised the global trajectory that ZenContract was on.

According to the Companies Office, 18 investors are supporting the company with interests associated with Sharp holding 33.4 per cent.

Contracts deserved to be signed, stored, made compliant and renewed to secure and leverage their recurring worth, Sharp said. Among other functions, the platform would transform manual traditional paperwork, or even handshake agreements, into compliant contracts.



Sharp and fellow Base2 directors Ian Baker and Andrew McBeath saw first-hand the value of securing contracted revenue in a way that was market-leading, which in turn achieved a market-leading multiplier.

"I’m incredibly proud of what the entire Base2 team, past and present, achieved over the years and excited to now share those best practice methods with the wider MSP community," Sharp said.



ZenContract, which was incorporated in 2016, had significant product development roadmap, including compliance and renewals tools, IT projects, new automation features and seamless onboarding.

It was also working on deeper integration with other MSP suites, including Autotask, Connectwise, Kaseya

and the Microsoft ecosystem as well as a template marketplace where MSPs could buy and sell best practice documents.

The company would operate totally on a channel model which would enable MSPs to on-sell ZenContract modules as part of their professional services.

An international "dream team" from across the US, UK and Australia was lined up to support business development, Sharp said. This included former in-house MSP leaders who lived and breathed the issues themselves, through to vendor experts, developers, marketing and customer experience professionals.

“There’s no denying that the modern MSP has changed forever: distributed workforces need better digital workflows to more efficiently and effectively serve clients," Sharp said. "We’re answering that call.”

ZenContract had been nominated twice for the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2021.