Government Procurement unveils new $200M-plus IT hardware contract

NZ Government Procurement, a division of MBIE, has launched a new all-of-government (AoG) IT hardware contract, which will go live on 23 November.

The ten suppliers appointed to the third generation panel will replace six on its predecessor, including new arrivals such as Datacom, Lenovo and PB Tech. Dell was on the second generation panel but is not on the third, however, it is likely still represented there through partners.

In March, with the second AoG IT hardware contract set to expire in September, NZGP gave notice it was preparing a third edition of the $200 million a year mechanism to service 455 agencies.

The contract covered essential hardware, supplementary hardware, computer peripherals, meeting room equipment, mobile devices, IT hardware associated services and a potential future category: specialist technologies.

Two weeks later, ahead of a tender, NZGP told Reseller News the new tender would seek to better meet the needs of schools, potentially increasing the value of the contract even further because over 2200 eligible schools were still not participating in the second version.

The new contract supports the government’s broader outcomes by reducing emissions and waste, and highlighting sustainable products, NZGP said yesterday.

Suppliers had committed to increasing the proportion of their products that have environmental sustainability certifications such as Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool (EPEAT) and Energy Star. There was also strong commitment to increase the proportion of recyclable packaging.

The new contract features a key IT catalogue consisting of suppliers’ selected laptops, desktops, monitors and Chromebooks, making it easier for agencies to compare devices, prices, and broader outcomes ratings.

A wider range of suppliers will provide more choice and competitive pricing.

The new panel includes 10 nationwide suppliers. they are: Cyclone Computer, Datacom Systems, Futureworks, HP New Zealand, Lenovo Australia and New Zealand, Noel Leeming, PB Technologies, Remark-IT Solutions, Spark New Zealand and The Laptop Company.

The six suppliers on the earlier panel were Cyclone, Dell, HP, Noel Leeming, Spark and The Laptop Company.

The initial term for the new contract is two years, with two rights of renewal, each for two years.