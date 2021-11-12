Kiwi firm DocSmart shines as M-Files APAC partner of the year

DocSmart collects Asia Pacific partner gong for third time in four years.

Chris Smith (M-Files) Credit: Supplied

Information management technology company M-Files Corporation has crowned long-time Auckland-based partner DocSmart Solutions its 2021 Asia Pacific partner of the year.

Texas-based M-Files' annual global partner awards were announced during the company's global partner conference last month, honouring top performance across the company's partner ecosystem. The winners were cited for achievements in channel programme excellence and sales and marketing innovation.

DocSmart's continued growth and contribution during challenging times was a testament to its expertise and capability, said said Chris Smith, M-Files partner and alliance manager A/NZ.

"I look forward to DocSmart Solutions further enhancing their leadership position within our global partner community,"

It was the third time in four years DocSmart collected the prize. DocSmart was always "M-Files first" in everything it did, said Treve Clayton, director at DocSmart Solutions.

"It's a fantastic acknowledgement of the commitment we have to M-Files as a product, but also as a company," he said. "M-Files as a product is changing the way the world manages information, and we feel honoured to help our customers develop a smarter way to work."

More than 500 partners representing nearly 170 companies from 66 countries gathered virtually at the conference this year to discover new product developments, share best practices, and network across the M-Files community.

"As we continue to enable knowledge workers to thrive in this new digital, work-from-anywhere world, we're proud to celebrate those partners who have excelled in helping customers future-proof their businesses and solve business-critical information management challenges," said Scott Erickson, senior vice president of worldwide channel sales at M-Files.

Earlier this year M-Files bolstered its channel support by appointing a channel sales engineer for A/NZ.

