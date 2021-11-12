Duo touts actionable threat intelligence with Flashpoint deal

Flashpoint partners with customers across the private and public sectors to help them rapidly identify threats and mitigate their most critical security risks.

Jo Haanstra (Duo) Credit: IDG

Duo, a division of Sektor, has partnered up with US-based threat intelligence solutions provider Flashpoint to bring the vendor’s services to the New Zealand market.



Based in New York, Flashpoint provides what it refers to as actionable threat intelligence, which it claims organisations of all sizes can use to take rapid, decisive actions to protect against threats.



The company's technology, advanced data collection and human-powered analysis are aimed at enabling teams to mitigate threats related to cyber security, fraud, insider threats, corporate and physical security, executive protection and third-party risk.



According to Jo Haanstra, general manager of Sektor’s Duo division, the key to Flashpoint is the ‘actionable’ part of its offering.



“This is what makes the offering so valuable for our partners and clients” Haanstra said. “There are plenty of security intelligence feeds around but none that are providing strategic and actionable intelligence like Flashpoint.

“Whether it is identifying your organisational exposure in the illicit cyber underground, detecting insider threats, capturing stolen credentials that could give an attacker access to the network or hunting for exposed customer data to prevent account take over or credit card fraud, the Flashpoint solution and team can help,” she added.



For Paul Farley, Flashpoint Asia Pacific and Japan vice president, Duo – Sektor’s specialist cyber security distribution business – represents an ideal partner in the local market.



“We’re excited to partner with Duo and support clients and partners with their critical intelligence missions” Farley said. “Choosing a partner aligned to our values, with a deep understanding of the threat landscape and a decade long track record of creating trusted relationships and business outcomes, was so important to our mission and our objectives.”

In September, local data privacy protection company DataMasque sealed an agreement for distribution with Duo, with the provider hoping to focus on growing overseas markets while Duo delivered the heavy lifting in the local market.

In April, Duo revealed it was representing Armis, a provider of an agentless device security platform, in the local market.



Armis provides security and asset management of IT assets beyond the traditional realm, including traditional enterprise markets but also others such as healthcare, manufacturing and retail.

Armis boasts a large global customer base, including 20 per cent of the Fortune 100.

"Unmanaged IoT [internet of things] devices represent the largest attack surface within an organisation and are the next frontier for bad actors,” Haanstra said at the time.

