Alteryx hires Adobe's Heidi Badgery as A/NZ MD

Heidi Badgery (Alteryx) Credit: Alteryx

Analytics automation vendor Alteryx has hired Adobe’s Heidi Badgery as its new Australia and New Zealand managing director.

She steps into the role following Jody-John Phillips' departure after more than six years.

The appointment comes as Alteryx expands its footprint in the A/NZ region, having recently acquired Sydney-based artificial intelligence company Hyper Anna.



Badgery will oversee Alteryx’s strategy, business activities and operations in the region. She will also build on its business momentum to help accelerate digital transformation for its expanding customer base.

She joins Alteryx from Adobe, where she served as Asia Pacific head of professional services for three-and-a-half years. Prior to this, she also worked at CEB (now Gartner) and Symantec.

“Heidi’s extensive experience in enterprise software business development and passion for customer-centric technology will help to accelerate Alteryx’s growth strategy and empower more organisations to use their data to make decisions at pace and scale to achieve business outcomes,” Alteryx APJ senior vice president Julian Quinn said.

In her new role, Badgery will work with channel partners to maximise growth opportunities and deliver new integrated offerings across industries like financial services, retail and telecommunications.

“We’re seeing an explosion of data, which is both a pertinent issue and an exciting opportunity for businesses,” Badgery said. “Many companies are looking to unlock the value of their data to drive growth and transformation initiatives.

“The Alteryx platform is well-placed to help businesses automate analytics and data-driven business processes to deliver faster, actionable insights across the organisation. I look forward to working with customers and partners to help realise its potential and deliver transformative business results.”