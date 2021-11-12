Fujitsu taps Datacom veteran Rob Purdy to lead its New Zealand business

Rob Purdy (Fujitsu) Credit: Supplied

Fujitsu has appointed Rob Purdy, formerly a sales leader with Datacom, to the role of New Zealand country manager, starting today.

Purdy had spent more than 20 years in the New Zealand IT market, more than 12 of that with Datacom. He built a reputation for leading large transformation teams within customer engagements, most recently within the government sector.

Before his sales role at Datacom, Purdy established new service lines and built teams across Datacom’s cloud, security and network businesses.

As country manager, he is charged with helping to drive strategic customer and employee engagement and delivering profitable growth and excellence across all industry sectors.

Graeme Beardsell, chief executive officer of Fujitsu Australia and New Zealand, said Purdy's extensive strategic experience would be instrumental in Fujitsu's continued commitment to drive engagement, growth and quality of service for customers and employees.

“I am delighted to join Fujitsu New Zealand and am excited to continue our success as a market leader and proven innovator in digital transformation," Purdy said. "Further, as a passionate mentor and coach I look forward to identifying and developing the future generation of leaders to enable ongoing business success.”

Fujitsu New Zealand reported revenue of $161.3 million in the year to 31 March, up from $156 million in 2020, while net profit increased from $3 million to $4.1 million.

Speaking to Reseller News at the time, Beardsell signaled acquisitions were on his agenda.

"We hadn't done an acquisition in the region in 11 years and I thought 'shame on us,'" he said.

Wellington-based Mika Joronen was appointed New Zealand country manager in 2018 as the company engineered a shift from traditional hardware sales to delivering digital services and cloud.



Purdy will represent New Zealand in Fujitsu's executive leadership team and would be a key member of Fujitsu's customer industry engagement leadership team, reporting Kathy Cakarnis.