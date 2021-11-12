Auldhouse inks a slew of new cyber training partnerships, adds Veeam

Slew of new partnerships follows buyout by Australia's DDLS.

Melanie Hobcraft (Auldhouse) Credit: Supplied

Auckland-based IT trainer Auldhouse is expanding its cybersecurity training portfolio after its acquisition by Australia's DDLS in September.

The company has been named the official New Zealand training partner for (ISC)², EC-Council, Certnexus, ISACA and Practical DevSecOps and will also expand its range of CompTIA security courses.

"Auldhouse can now provide New Zealand organisations and IT professionals access to official training courses and material for the world's leading and most in-demand cybersecurity qualifications - for the first time," said Auldhouse managing director Melanie Hobcraft.

Data was an organisation's biggest asset yet sensitive IP and financial data was at greater risk than ever. Its loss could impact revenue and cause irreversible damage.



"With this expanded range of certifications, our customers now have access to the world's best cybersecurity training so they can develop the skills to secure their organisations from within," Hobcraft said.

Auldhouse has also just been appointed as New Zealand training partner for backup and recovery specialist Veeam.



"We are honoured to also bring Veaam training to the New Zealand market," Hobcraft said. "Veeam is ranked as a leader in the Gartner enterprise backup and recovery magic quadrant and has the largest market share of any backup vendor in New Zealand.”

(ISC)² is an international non-profit membership association offering a range of high-level certifications.

“According to our latest cybersecurity workforce study research, Asia-Pacific continues to have the largest deficit of trained cybersecurity professionals anywhere in the world, which increases the risk to organisations everywhere" said says (ISC)² global director of sales, Bret Johnson.

As the cyber security technical certification body EC-Council's first accredited training centre in New Zealand, Auldhouse now offered its certified ethical hacker certification.

Meanwhile, CertNexus is a vendor-neutral certification body providing emerging technology certifications for IT and security professionals.



“Companies need a trusted partner to develop the necessary skills to keep their infrastructure and data secure," said president Jeff Felice.

"Auldhouse boasts the most experienced instructors delivering hands-on training for security professionals and awareness training for end-users to keep organisations cybersafe."

The CEO and founder of Practical DevSecOps, Mohammed Imran, said the new partnership enabled it to offer its courses and certifications in New Zealand for the first time.

"The collaboration will give developers, security experts and organisations the opportunity to upgrade their skills in DevSecOps - a new approach to cyber security that integrates development and operations to enhance data protection," he said.

CompTIA VP business development A/NZ, Loraine Vorster, said the organisation was pleased to collaborate with Auldhouse to help cybersecurity professionals develop their skills, build their confidence and bolster their cyber readiness.

"The strongest cyber defences begin with technology professionals who are equipped with skills that are current and relevant," she said. "Building those skills begins with robust training regimens and industry-recognised certifications.”