Soft Solutions serves up LogMeIn’s LastPass MSP offering

Will promote the solution to the country’s MSPs and wider IT channel.

Jason Gass (Soft Solutions) Credit: Soft Solutions

Soft Solutions is set to serve up the LastPass managed service provider (MSP) solution by secure remote access software vendor LogMeIn to its local partner network.



LogMeIn announced in July last year it was making its LastPass Enterprise product available for managed service providers (MSPs) to sell, manage and support through its PartnerNetwork.



As well as MSPs, the solution was also made available for referral and reseller partners.



Rick Ribas, vice president of global channels at LogMeIn, said at the time that the solution provided an opportunity for MSPs which manage IT infrastructure.



“With 80 per cent of data breaches caused by weak or reused passwords, it’s vital for MSPs who remotely manage a customer's IT infrastructure, to deliver an all-in-one solution for single sign-on and password management to meet the security and access needs of their customers,” he said.



Now, Soft Solutions will promote the offering to its active MSP community in New Zealand.



Given the high level of interest in the underlying LastPass brand, the Auckland-based value-added distributor will also promote the solution to the country’s wider IT channel.

“LastPass has such strong brand recognition in both end-user firms and with MSPs. We jumped at the chance to offer this MSP version in New Zealand.” said Jason Gass, Soft Solutions sales manager. “With LogMeIn’s leadership in secure, yet simple-to-use password management, we will now deliver LastPass MSP to a wider audience.”



Credit: LogMeIn Yvette McEnearney (LogMeIn)

According to Soft Solutions, the LastPass MSP programme provides MSPs with visibility and control over every access point of their customer's business.



An integrated single sign-on and password management solution, LastPass is said to allow MSPs generate incremental revenue, while seamlessly managing end customers' accounts in a single pane of glass.

Designed specifically for MSPs, the offering features one central admin console, flexibility to add or remove seats and monthly billing options.



“Soft Solutions brings significant expertise to our vision of creating the ultimate password manager for MSPs.” said Yvette McEnearney, LogMeIn A/NZ director of channel sales. “Through our collaboration with Soft Solutions, we’re aiming for significant product uptake amongst New Zealand’s wider MSP community.

“We look forward to providing a valuable solution to this community,” she added.



In April this year Soft Solutions launched a zero upfront payment, monthly billing firewall subscription service for WatchGuard solutions in New Zealand.

Building on the partnership begun in 2019, Soft Solutions is now the first distributor in New Zealand to offer WatchGuard’s pay-as-you-go subscription billing as part of WatchGuard’s FlexPay program, and the third in A/NZ.

Soft Solutions resellers and their customers can now purchase flexibly to match their requirements and scale services up and down as their business requirements fluctuate.

