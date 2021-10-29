'VIP' refocuses Vodafone on wholesale and the reseller markets

Tony Baird (Vodafone NZ) Credit: Supplied

Vodafone NZ today unveiled what it called a new approach to wholesale with the launch of its Vodafone Infrastructure Partners division.

The rebranded and refocused wholesales business spans the connectivity company’s fixed and mobile assets, as well as specialist products and services tailored for wholesale customers including data, mobile, voice and security solutions.

The Vodafone Infrastructure Partners (VIP) team is led by Murray Osborne, who has spent more than ten years at Vodafone NZ, previously leading the company’s public sector team within the enterprise business unit.



Tony Baird, Vodafone NZ's wholesale and infrastructure director, said VIP was created to provide the best possible experience for customers as the company's wholesale offering and client base continued to grow.

“Our mission is to partner with other businesses and power New Zealand’s connected future," Baird said.

The core VIP team is backed by more than 500 mobile and fixed network specialists, and Vodafone offers access to its infrastructure assets as well as core solutions and services.

“As part of Whārikihia, our business-wide Māori development strategy, we want to partner with Māori business and iwi on customised infrastructure solutions and collaborate to create long-term value," Baird said. "Our approach is summed up in our tagline, Tūhono ki te Paerangi, which means connecting to the horizon."

The wholesale and reseller market in New Zealand was expanding rapidly, he added.

"Already we work with more than 100 partners in Aotearoa across the telco industry including international carriers, hyperscale operators, managed service providers, greenfield property developers, and iwi businesses. With data use increasing at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 45 per cent each year for the past five years, we see a lot of opportunity to grow the Vodafone Infrastructure Partners business."

Extensive fibre, HFC and core infrastructure, including more than 10,000km of Vodafone fibre cables, provide a "diverse, resilient, and reliable network" from Whangarei to Invercargill. A fully protected core at up to 800Gbit/s wavelengths enable capacity for demanding applications and data growth.

Four international points of presence in the USA and Australia and investments in international fibre cables, means Vodafone could provide connectivity to Tier 1 internet service and cloud service providers worldwide.

Vodafone's mobile networks enable a range of wireless broadband services including 4G, 5G and Rural Broadband, as well as a mobile virtual network operator platform and extensive Internet of Things capabilities, Baird said.