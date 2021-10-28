Spark-owned distributor Telegistics rebrands, with a nod to its past

CEO Victoria Mahan hails the rebrand as the beginning of a new chapter.

Victoria Mahan (Telegistics) Credit: Supplied

Spark-owned distributor Telegistics has adopted a new brand identity and will from today be known as Entelar.

CEO Victoria Mahan announced the change this morning, describing it as the beginning of a new chapter in the company's history that brought new opportunities, new partnerships and "a bold new vision for the future".

"We've come a long way from our beginnings as a telephone logistics organisation, and we needed a name which reflected the breadth of our offering and future growth plans," Mahan said.

Telegistics was founded to provide mostly third party logistics services for mobile phone brands as part of Telecom NZ. Around 2017, under the leadership of John van Rensburg, the unit began to emerge from the shadows, inking partnerships with vendors such as Cisco to take-on other local and multinational distributors.

The company's visibility and intent increased even further in 2018 when it occupied new, purpose built premises in Mt Wellington.

The new name, Entelar, was a nod to the unit's history, incorporating part of its founding name, reflecting its core mission of enabling both technology and people, and including a reference to the layers of service and technology the company could provide.

"You'll see the change everywhere from our building and our offices to our website, stationery and emails," Mahan said.

"What won't change is our commitment to providing the best after-sales service offering and leading the way in the ICT distribution and services sector."

Mahan joined Telegistics last year, coming from HP New Zealand where she held the roles of commercial and enterprise sales manager and director as well as chief financial officer and category marketing manager.





