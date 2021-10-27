New date for Reseller News Innovation Awards

More than 190 finalists (including 46 individuals) make the shortlist across partner, start-up, telco, vendor and distributor businesses.

Innovation Awards will now run as an in-person celebration back-tie dinner on Friday 18 February at Shed 10 in Auckland, raising the bar for industry excellence across New Zealand.



Reseller News remains as determined as the community to host this important event in a face-to-face format, with the decision to reschedule coming in response to evolving COVID-19 developments across the country.

As a champion of the Kiwi ecosystem, Reseller News is fully committed to the preparation and delivery of Innovation Awards but understands all precautionary actions must be taken.

This event will adhere to government safety guidelines while ensuring additional capacity is available to meet enhanced attendance and sponsorship demand. IDG applies COVID-safe conditions of entry to in-person event formats. For more information click here.

“This decision has not been taken lightly and we in fact held our nerve for as long as possible,” said Cherry Yumul, vice president of Strategic Partnerships and Innovation at IDG. “But given the circumstances this is the correct decision which we trust the community will understand and support. We thank you for your patience as we navigate our way through the revised event details.”

Reflective of a diverse technology network, finalists range from large-scale multinational consultancy firms to emerging start-ups, alongside leading system integrators, managed service providers and solution consultants, plus cloud specialists, independent software vendors, boutique agencies and application developers. This is in addition to channel-centric vendors, telecommunications providers and supply chain experts.

Within this standout group, finalists are located across the entire country -- from North Island to South Island -- including Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Hamilton, Tauranga and Palmerston North.

Collectively, Innovation Awards in 2021 stands tall as the leading forum for setting the industry benchmark for ecosystem excellence across New Zealand.

“We are honoured to showcase such a grand display of Kiwi ingenuity in what has been yet another challenging year of uncertainty in New Zealand,” said Yumul, when unveiling finalists in early October. “Enormous credit to the market-leading partners continuing to press ahead in helping customers innovate at pace -- despite the notable difficulties -- which once again demonstrates the depth of transformation taking place across the country.

“And who can forget the champions of the channel? Vendors and distributors stepping up to support the ecosystem every step of the way through increased levels of partner advocacy and collaboration. Congratulations New Zealand, nothing can stop your pursuit of excellence.”

Innovation Awards will honour the channel across eight categories, spanning Partner Innovation, Tech Innovation, NZ-wide Innovation, Start-up Innovation, Personal Innovation, Vendor Innovation, Distributor Innovation and Hall of Fame.

In streamlining the program, the aim is to increase focus on the pace-setters of the local market, those revving up the innovation engine and powering ahead in the delivery of transformative solutions and services.

One new category introduced is NZ-wide Innovation which recognises partners headquartered outside of the two most-populated metropolitan areas in the country (Auckland and Wellington) delivering customer value and transformation.

Other award additions include Think Differently, acknowledging partners operating beyond transactional engagement to deploy creative and unique solutions in the pursuit of customer transformation.

Specific to distribution, Incubation will honour pioneering distributors introducing innovative new vendor technologies to the Kiwi channel through a nurturing and next-generation approach to ecosystem transformation. This is in addition to Creativity, acknowledging distributors delivering outside-of-the-box initiatives to enhance vendor value propositions and spearhead partner innovation efforts, aligned to the collective goal of driving ecosystem growth.

Finalists will now be selected by an executive judging panel of business leaders from partner, vendor and distributor organisations.

Reseller News congratulates all finalists (click here to view) and thanks all organisations and individuals for taking the time to submit nominations. For more information regarding sponsorship opportunity or event details -- click here.