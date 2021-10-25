Microsoft homes in on Oracle and SAP integrations with Clear Software acquisition

Credit: Dreamstime

Microsoft is strengthening its ability to automate SAP and Oracle connectivity with the acquisition of US start-up Clear Software.

Founded in 2015, Clear Software offers integration platform-as-a-service (IPaaS) and business process products with connectivity into SAP and Oracle.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

According to a Microsoft blog post, Clear Software’s API access and system knowledge will strengthen Microsoft Power Platform’s integration with outside systems and accelerate how customers leverage data and processes that reside beyond the vendor's first-party services.

"We want to make it easier for customers to integrate a variety of systems when they build business applications with Microsoft Power Platform," said Stephen Siciliano, partner general manager of Microsoft's Power Automate.

"The Clear Software integrations will make it a more seamless experience to use Power Apps and Power Automate to build business applications and automations over complex systems like SAP and Oracle."

Microsoft said Clear Software's platform comes with more than 100 pre-built abstractions which can be customised in user interfaces to support organisations' needs.

Siciliano said it will share more with customers about how to access the new capabilities in the future.

"We are continuously working to enhance our connectors and integration of third-party systems across Microsoft Power Platform and look forward to sharing these updates with customers," he added.

This year, Microsoft has also acquired cyber security player RiskIQ for allegedly US$500 million and recognition technology vendor Nuance Communications for US$19.7 billion.