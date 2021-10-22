LogRhythm lauds four Kiwi cybersecurity partners in 2021 awards

Alex Teh (Chillisoft) Credit: Supplied

Security operations centre specialist LogRhythm named its four NZ partner award winners for 2021 yesterday.

Chillisoft took home the distributor of the year gong while Palmerston North-based Advantage bagged the company's managed security services partner award. Auckland's The Instillery, meanwhile, was named LogRhythm growth partner of the year while CyberResearch, also based in Auckland, was awarded LogRhythm partner of the year.

For Chillisoft, the distributor award was its second in a row, earned for its track record in driving sales momentum as well as its delivery of value added services, partner relationships and successful marketing programmes.

Earlier this year, Chillisoft was awarded LogRhythm’s first authorised training centre outside the United States with the company now training customers on the platform to support end users across both Australia and New Zealand.

Chillisoft was also recently appointed a distributor in Australia, further accelerating the relationship.

“We are delighted to receive this recognition from LogRhythm for the second year in a row. It’s a testament to the investment we have made in LogRhythm and the feature rich functionality which the company’s security suite provides in delivering value to enterprises in both Australia and New Zealand. We’re seeing an uptick in demand for LogRhythm solutions and looking forward to building out our business together in the year ahead," said Alex Teh, Chillisoft CEO,

Advantage, meanwhile, had been providing 24 x 7 security operations centre (SOC) services underpinned by LogRhythm for over four years.

Brad Pearpoint, Advantage’s managing director, said LogRhythm formed the foundation of the organisation’s security tools.

“LogRhythm is a core part of our managed security platform, underpinning all of our security tools," he said. "By leveraging LogRhythm’s technology stack Advantage is able to deliver cost effective and innovative security solutions to our clients at scale."

Advantage relied heavily on the software's automation capabilities to minimise the human power required and provide a shorter time to resolution for client incidents, Pearpoint said.

Two years ago, The Instillery spotted growing demand for high quality cybersecurity services supported by best of breed tools.J

"We identified LogRhythm as an ideal SIEM to provide us great functionality without complexity," chief operations officer Jeremy Nees said. "This had helped fuel the rapid growth of the service."

The Instillery had also acquired Wellington-based privacy specialist TwoBlackLabs to offer the NZ market a proposition which combined security and privacy services.

Spear-headed by Steve Byrne, CyberResearch, which also had offices in Sydney and Melbourne, had been providing LogRhythm service to NZ’s enterprise for over three years.

"LogRhythm solutions truly enable organisations to support complex security requirements while providing the seamless user experience required of businesses today as they build out strategies to emerge stronger in the months ahead," said Byrne.

Byrne said he looked forward to working closely with LogRhythm to strengthen and simplify the security incident and event management (SIEM) strategies of more businesses in the future.

Simon Howe, LogRhythm's vice president sales for Asia Pacific, said the NZ partner winners provided invaluable contributions to the growing global LogRhythm community by sharing their business success, expertise, passion, leadership and time.

"All are true masters of our technology and match our employees’ enthusiasm for enabling security teams to build robust infrastructure to own their own great customer experience for every customer and prospect that interacts with their organisation," he said