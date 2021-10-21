Vodafone NZ claims Microsoft Gold security badge

Glenn Johnstone (Vodafone NZ) Credit: Supplied

Vodafone New Zealand has achieved Microsoft Gold security competency reflecting, the company has claimed, its technical experience in designing, engineering and implementing security programmes for customers.

The accreditation highlighted Vodafone’s ongoing investment in keeping Kiwi businesses secure online, in an environment where cyberattacks were rapidly increasing in sophistication, Vodafone said.

Vodafone was also helping customers protect themselves by showing them how to invest in their people, processes and technologies in a real-world cyberattack experience, Cyberwar Games, which delivered a real-world attack experience in a safe and secure environment.



Vodafone’s NZ head of ICT, Glenn Johnstone, said doing business online was tough enough without the rising worry of cyberattack.

"Vodafone partners with leading experts in this space to offer products that keep our customers safe, and we continually invest in developing and certifying our own expert staff to provide trusted guidance and simple to use solutions in the market, Johnstone said.

Deliveries of security services to leading government agencies coupled with the Gold security competency put Vodafone in a position to deliver similar services to other New Zealand organisations looking to deepen their investment in Microsoft 365.

Vodafone’s approach addressed the complexity of large technology transformations and solutions such as Vodafone managed devices, which provided an end-to-end cloud-based device and application management solution. Using the Microsoft 365 platform and Microsoft Endpoint Manager (MEM), Vodafone deploy security and device configurations that helped ensure device fleets stay secure and up-to-date.

“Our recent Microsoft "Digital defence report" highlighted a huge increase in both the number of cyber attacks and the sophistication of cybercriminals over the past year, at a time when more New Zealanders than ever are using digital platforms to work, connect and access services on a daily basis," said Microsoft NZ managing director Vanessa Sorenson

"That’s why it’s vital local partners like Vodafone invest in capabilities and solutions to keep customers safe."