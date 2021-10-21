Cyber security outfit CyberCX merges with Kiwi subsidiary Insomnia Security

John Paitaridis (CyberCX) Credit: Supplied

Melbourne-based cyber security services provider CyberCX has announced leadership changes to its New Zealand organisation as it merges with Auckland-based subsidiary Insomnia Security.



CyberCX, which bought Insomnia Security last year, said the merger marked the launch of a single CyberCX brand in the market, led by former head of Insomnia Security Brett Moore, who has now been appointed CEO.

Tim Sewell, who was director of information security with CCL until February, has now been appointed as chief operating officer.



“The threat environment is intensifying and increasingly complex," Moore said. "We have a clear mission to protect our communities and that is exactly what we’re doing in Wellington, Christchurch, Auckland and across New Zealand."

The local cyber security services market was growing at over 15 per cent each year, CyberCX said. Having invested more than $20 million into the market in the past 18 months, CyberCX said it was committing a further $15 million over the coming 18 months.

The company employed almost 100 cyber security professionals in New Zealand and had plans to double in size over the next year, it was claimed.



“Our goal at CyberCX is to build the leading provider of cyber security services for business, enterprise and government organisations in New Zealand," said CEO John Paitaridis.

“We will continue to make significant investments in CyberCX New Zealand and grow our local presence as we strive to achieve the company’s purpose, which is to protect the communities we serve.”

As part of the merger, cyber security leaders Adam Boileau and Mark Piper will be elevated to leadership roles. Grant Smith will transition from the role of CyberCX New Zealand CEO to the New Zealand board.

Launched in October 2019, CyberCX brought together cyber security experts from across Australia and New Zealand to offer a workforce of over 900 professionals, across 20 locations. That scale is being extended across the Five-Eyes security alliance nations as it expands operations in the UK and US.



