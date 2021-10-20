Tech Data links up with Crunchy Data for A/NZ

The deal marks Crunchy Data's first distribution agreement for A/NZ.

Andy Berry (Tech Data) Credit: Tech Data

Tech Data has signed a distribution deal with Crunchy Data for Australia and New Zealand in a bid to ramp up its PostgreSQL capabilities.

Headquartered in the US and boasting an office in Sydney, Crunchy Data provides open-source PostgreSQL technology support and training.

According to Tech Data, the deal marks Crunchy Data's first distribution agreement for A/NZ.

“Maintaining dynamic database systems is critical in today’s digital landscape. PostgreSQL is expandable and versatile and can quickly support a variety of specialised use cases, in-line with Tech Data’s expanding vendor and partner ecosystem,” said Andy Berry, vice president and country general manager of Tech Data for Australia and New Zealand.

“The addition of Crunchy Data to our Australia and New Zealand portfolio will provide partners with extended capabilities in solving enterprise-level challenges, with secure, open-source technologies.”

Crunchy Data country manager Tony Mudie said he was excited for Tech Data to bring the company's enterprise Postgres technology to partners in Australia and New Zealand.

“Crunchy Data is committed to enabling enterprises to benefit from the power and efficiency of open source PostgreSQL and innovative Postgres technology," he added.

"By partnering with Tech Data, Crunchy Data benefits from their global ecosystem of technology providers and partners.”