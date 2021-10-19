Assurity Consulting co-founders step back, pass reins to Auckland GM

Big wins and market development in Auckland pave the way for new CEO.

Steve Mitchell (Assurity Consulting) Credit: Supplied

Assurity Consulting has appointed Stephen Mitchell, currently general manager of its Auckland business, as the company's new chief executive.

Mitchell succeeds Assurity co-founder Garth Hamilton, who will remain active in the business and retains his directorship. Current chief commercial officer and co-founder Darren McTigue will also now focus on his non-executive role as a director and as chairman of the board.

"After 16 years of building and running Assurity, Darren and I both feel that now is the right time to dedicate our focus and energy to the governance and strategic growth opportunities for Assurity and our clients," said Hamilton.

"This is the next evolution in the growth of the company, and we are thrilled Steve has agreed to take this role and lead our talented senior leadership team. Steve brings a wealth of leadership experience and skill -- but, perhaps most importantly to us, he lives our values."

Assurity emerged as a major contributor to Inland Revenue's transformation programme in recent years after winning a three-year testing role in 2013. It earned up to $21 million a year from its engagement there. While that now appears to be winding down, a new win at Statistics NZ could help fill the gap.

Mitchell said he was honoured to have been selected as Assurity's next CEO.

"It is a privilege to be part of a 100 per cent NZ focused organisation that delivers high-quality and innovative design and digital delivery services to leading organisations and government agencies," he said.

"What makes Assurity truly special for me is that at our core, we invest and develop talented professionals into leaders and they in turn give back to the communities in which we operate. It is one of the many great qualities that Garth and Darren have built into the Assurity’s DNA.”



As GM, Auckland Mitchell expanded Assurity’s offerings nationally. In the last twelve months, the Assurity Auckland team also helped develop new consulting services with 2degrees, Equifax, Lion, Les Mills, Sky TV, Auckland Transport and more.

Before joining Assurity in 2018, Mitchell had been CoreLogic NZ CEO for four years following 20 years with the Nielsen Company in a variety of senior leadership roles across five global markets.

Mitchell will assume the new role on 1 November.

