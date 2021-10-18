MBIE prepares to replace $42M govt print technology and services contract

As well as covering government agencies, the current contract services more than 1180 schools.

With the second-generation all-of-government print technology contract heading towards expiry next September, a third generation is already in development.

Over 1180 schools and government agencies participate in the current contract, collectively spending approximately $42 million per year.

Generation two expires on 10 September 2022 so NZ Government Procurement is working on a replacement that will also address government's desire to achieve broader social outcomes from its spending, including commitments to reducing waste, lowering emissions and increasing access for New Zealand businesses.

"Agencies are beginning to explore digital transformation strategies, and are looking to partner up with providers that share their values and desire for service excellence," an advance notice of the opportunity explained.

The generation three product and service scope will consist of a core of print devices and peripherals, services and software.

Devices will include A3 and A4 multi-function devices, stand-alone printers and office photocopiers and parts and accessories. Service and maintenance rates could be capped, based on time an materials rates or other comparable costs.

Software print management solutions could include "follow-me" printing, scanning software and cloud based print solutions .

Non-core services could include rates for consulting and professional services, print, scan and workflow solutions, print management services, overflow printing, and digitisation as well as sector specific solutions and specific print requirements such as wide format printers, scanners and barcode printers, card printers and 3D printers.

The last all-of-government print contract was substantially disrupted in 2017 when an accounting scandal was revealed at sector heavyweight Fuji Xerox, which was then suspended from participating. That suspension was lifted in 2019.

A request for proposals will go live for around six weeks in mid-November to give respondents the opportunity to join the new panel of preferred providers.

Objectives for the generation three panel is that the public value of the contract is increased while focusing on better commercial and broader sustainability outcomes. Digital enablement, process simplification and ease of access as well as a collaborative approach to improving industry best practices also feature.

Commercial propositions should also recognise the collective buying power of all of government and deliver a targeted and supportive approach to account management and reporting.

Paper, audio visual technologies, mail house services, publications and printed stationery are among services listed as out of scope.

Electronic document and records management systems are also out of scope but providers will be expected to provide support in integrating products with EDRMS systems.