Check Point lures Mark Baker out of IBM to take country manager role

Baker is an industry veteran with experience in distribution and the channel.

Mark Baker (Check Point Software) Credit: IDG

Cyber security specialist Check Point Software has appointed channel veteran Mark Baker as its New Zealand country manager.

Baker brings over twenty years experience in the IT channel business, most recently with IBM New Zealand where he was general manager systems and software.

Before that Baker worked for Westcon-Comstor for over a decade, finishing that stint as country manager.

In this new role, Baker is charged with strengthening executive-level relationship management, vendor and partner strategy development and sales management.



“Mark is an exciting appointment to Check Point Software," said Check Point Software’s vice president and general manager for APAC, Sharat Sinha. "I believe with his leadership and experience, we will continue to drive success in New Zealand.”

Baker, who was inducted into the Reseller News Hall of Fame in 2017, said it was incredible to join a leading global company with a history of delivering best-in-class, innovative security solutions.

"I’m looking forward to working with the team to deliver the best growth opportunities for our clients and partners,” he said.

Nasdaq-listed Check Point Software is based in Caiifornia and Tel Aviv, Israel, and has around 5000 employees worldwide.