Visual Studio Code adds split editor capability

New ‘Split in Group’ command allows Visual Studio Code users to work in two editors side by side, vertically or horizontally, on the same file.

Visual Studio Code 1.61, introduced October 7, introduces the ability to open side-by-side editors for the same file.

The new split editor functionality is enabled by a “Split in Group” command, which splits an editor into two sides without needing a second editor group. Developers also can toggle the layout between splitting vertically or horizontally via the Toggle Layout button.

Visual Studio Code 1.61, also known as the September 2021 release, can be downloaded from the Visual Studio website.

Other capabilities in Visual Studio Code 1.61 include improved display of deleted and read-only files plus support for rudimentary bracket pair guides, for displaying vertical guides to link matching bracket pairs.

Also available is fixed terminal dimensions, enabling developers to set an active terminal’s width and height. Meanwhile for locked editor groups, the settings experience has been improved to easily select an editor that should lock a group automatically when opening.

In addition, platform-specific extensions are on the agenda, with the ability to publish different extensions for Windows, MacOS, and Linux. These extensions are useful if an extension has platform-specific libraries or dependencies.

Furthermore, a Virtual Workspaces extension guide helps extension authors test and update their extension when VS Code is running in virtual environments alongside documentation for advanced container configuration which provides tips and code examples for setting up development containers.

Visual Studio Code 1.60, published September 2, brought capabilities such as automatic language detection. A multi-purpose editor intended to help developers start coding quickly, Visual Studio Code supports programming languages including Python, Java, C#, C/C++, JavaScript, and many others.