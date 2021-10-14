Akamai appoints first A/NZ head

Comes with over 35 years in the IT industry.

Chris Gibbs (Akamai Technologies) Credit: Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies has appointed former Acquia Asia Pacific and Japan general manager Chris Gibbs as its first managing director and regional vice president for Australia and New Zealand.



In the new role, Gibbs is responsible for leading the cloud delivery and performance vendor’s business growth and expansion in the A/NZ region.

“A/NZ organisations are excited about the rollout of 5G and edge compute will help them bring to market new innovations that are highly scaleable and highly secure,” said Parimal Pandya, vice president of sales and managing director for APJ at Akamai.

“Chris’ excellent track record leading high-performing teams makes him the ideal choice to help our customers bring these innovations to market and lead our operations here across the region.”

That track record covers over 35 years in the IT industry, with 25 of those in managerial and executive-level positions. In addition to the two years spent at Acquia, he also held high-level roles with CA Technologies, Endace and BMC Software.

He is also currently a part-time advisor with NewsFarm, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“I’m excited to work with an organisation with Akamai’s pedigree and provide strategic value for our customers in the A/NZ market,” said Gibbs.

"In a time of accelerated mobile-driven digitalisation, this is a pivotal time for organisations across A/NZ to build innovative and secure digital experiences for their users.”

Akamai’s appointment of Gibbs comes more than a year after the vendor’s former APJ MD, Graeme Beardsell, took up a new posting with Fujitsu A/NZ.

It also comes week after the US-headquartered company acquired Israel-based security vendor Guardicore for US$600 million, adding its micro-segmentation solution into its own zero trust offerings.