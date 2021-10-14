Cloud security vendor Lacework expands into A/NZ

Graham Pearson (Lacework) Credit: Lacework

US-founded cloud security vendor Lacework has expanded into the Australian and New Zealand market after raising US$525 million earlier this year.

The vendor said it has hired 23 people locally since June, including former Okta and AT&T regional lead Graham Pearson as vice president and general manager for A/NZ.

Based in Sydney, Pearson will now be tasked with hiring more staff in 2022 and cementing further growth across Asia Pacific over the next two years, using A/NZ as a launch pad.



The other 23 roles are based in Sydney and Melbourne and cover sales, area directors, sales engineering, marketing, operations, channel and partnerships.

Laceworks claims it has already signed several local customers and channel partnerships with the likes of Katana1 and CTRL Group, as well as relationships with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

“We have hired a strong local team and hope to continue to attract the best IT talent in our region to support our growth plans,” Pearson said.

“By focusing first on what is normal rather than establishing rules, our customers can consolidate many bespoke tools into fewer alerts, simplify management and automate security policy. It is easier, smarter, comes with zero implementation cost and requires minimal people to run it."

Founded in 2017, Lacework provides a software-as-a-service platform that scans data across cloud infrastructure and compares them against security best practices.

Built on Snowflake, the platform is used to detect configuration oversights and narrow data down to a handful of security events.

Lacework claimed it had posted its best quarter to date in Q2 of this year after having raised US$525 million in funding from Sutter Hill Ventures in January.