EQC shifts to Guidewire Cloud, goes to market for rapid app development

The Earthquake Commission (EQC) is taking claims management to the cloud, subscribing to Guidewire ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud.

The Crown entity plans to implement ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud simultaneously across all of its personal lines of business to power its claims management and simplify IT operations.

EQC's service and technology landscape faced scrutiny and criticism in the wake of its failures related to the 2010 and 2011 Canterbury earthquakes. An enquiry released in 2020 criticised the agency for, among other things, using outdated and incompatible systems.



EQC changed its model to one of partnering with private insurance companies to deliver an improved, more collaborative approach to support New Zealanders through natural disasters in the future. Under the new model, anyone with home insurance whose home or land is damaged in a natural disaster will only need to lodge one claim through their insurer.

However, under orders from the government, it will still require the capability to respond if required.



“The government has directed us to maintain our in-house claims capability as contingency support of our insurer relationship model, so scalability was a very important consideration for us,” said Robyn Hilbourne, product manager – claims management systems and performance and reporting at EQC.

EQC has been using ClaimCenter since 2008 and was due to upgrade it when the quakes struck.



"From a business continuity perspective, continuing to utilise that system and the investments we’ve made in it over the past 13 years was quite important as well," Hilbourne said.

The shift to ClaimCenter on the cloud would help reduce cost and to stay current with the latest functionality and features.

“We welcome the Earthquake Commission to the Guidewire Cloud,” said Roland Slee, managing director, Asia-Pacific, of Guidewire Software. “We appreciate this vote of confidence in our cloud service and look forward to playing an expanded role in enabling EQC’s mission of reducing the impact on people and property when natural disasters occur.”

Separately, EQC has been developing an engagement model using Salesforce as a prototype rapid application development platform.

Up until now it has done so without a formal procurement, using an exemption that allows systems to be procured and used for "prototyping". This month EQC went to market to find and contract a supplier to provide services relating to a rapid application development platform to back its new insurer-based model of engagement.

Originally established by the New Zealand Government in 1945 as the Earthquake and War Damage Commission, EQC has been operating continuously since that time and today provides coverage for specified insured residential property in New Zealand for several natural perils, principally earthquake, landslide, tsunami, and volcanic eruption.