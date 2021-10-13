Ivanti crowns Karen Nicholson as new A/NZ channel manager

Rose Old promoted to director of telco and carrier business.

Karen Nicholson (Ivanti) Credit: Ivanti

Security and service management software vendor Ivanti has hired Karen Nicholson as its new channel manager across Australia and New Zealand following Rose Old’s promotion as director for telco and carrier business in the region.

In her role, Nicholson will be responsible for maturing the Ivanti partner ecosystem and helping partners scale and self-service.

This will include co-branded marketing campaigns, account targeting, sales and technology enablement and co-selling.

The recruitment of ‘right fit’ partners is also a key component in the overall channel strategy, along with educating partners about Ivanti's partner program and the tools available.

“There's a lot of enthusiasm among our partners to build a pipeline and generate revenue together,” Nicholson said. “It’s such an exciting time to be joining Ivanti and I look forward to connecting with our partners and collaborating closely on our plans for growth, profitability and self-sufficiency.”

Nicholson joins Ivanti with more than 20 years of industry experience and was recently with Vault Cloud as its partner sales manager. She has also worked for DNA Connect, Bulletproof, CloudRecover, Iron Mountain and DigiGuard.

She succeeds Rose Old, who will be stepping into the newly created role as director for Ivanti’s telco and carrier business.

Rose Old (Ivanti)

“The work we’ve done at Ivanti over the past several years has enabled us take our strategy further and maximise growth opportunities in the telco and carrier space where we are powering the workplace with secure mobility solutions,” Old said. “As we continue to innovate and launch new solutions like Ivanti Neurons, we can ensure our carrier partners are set up to adapt to market opportunities.”

In February, Ivanti refreshed its global partner program under its new global channels and alliances senior vice president Erik Randles.

