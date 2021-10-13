2degrees displaces Vodafone NZ as Chambers of Commerce telco partner

Telco and partner will support Chambers members adapt to pandemic conditions through digital enablement.​

Andrew Fairgray (2degrees) Credit: Supplied

Telco 2degrees has inked a new relationship with the New Zealand Chambers of Commerce to provide chambers with telecommunications services.

The alliance will also give tens of thousands of Chambers of Commerce members access to a special offer on 2degrees’ mobile and broadband connectivity.



The Chambers' website still listed Vodafone NZ as its telco alliance partner today, but a spokesperson said that relationship had now ended in favour of 2degrees. Vodafone NZ has been approached for comment.

2degrees clarified that it had signed the agreement with a majority of chambers across the country.

"This is an exclusive partnership for our category for these chambers," the company said.

In addition to providing chambers with telco services, the partners will also work together on a programme to support members adapt to pandemic conditions through digital enablement.

“Digital enablement is critically important to the economic growth of New Zealand, and we’re thrilled to be working with an organisation that has credibility with local business, and one that is known for rolling up its sleeves and doing the hard yards to support them," said Andrew Fairgray, chief business officer at 2degrees.

“Relationships like this really matter, even more so when businesses need extra, or a different kind of support, like many are experiencing right now.”

Michael Barnett, chief executive of the Auckland Business Chamber, said the relationship made sense because of the organisations’ strong alignment on values and purpose and 2degrees’ offering for business customers.

“They are looking to make sure our members have the right network support and the opportunity to digitally upskill to operate their businesses the best they can," Barnett said.

2degrees was named Canstar Blue’s winner of the "most satisfied customers award" for 2021, gaining a five-star ratings for its network coverage, value for money, bill clarity, and overall satisfaction.

Chambers members can ask their local chamber for more information.