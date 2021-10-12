SafeStack Academy eyes international growth after $2.3M injection

The SafeStack Academy platform has reached over 60 organisations in its first 12 months of operation.

Homegrown cyber security and privacy education platform operator SafeStack Academy is gearing up to accelerate its growth efforts both at home and abroad after securing $2.3 million in seed round funding.



“It's been a massive year for SafeStack Academy, and today I’m thrilled to share that we’ve raised a seed round of $2.3 million...to help us bring our community-centric approach to cyber security education to the world,” SafeStack CEO and founder Laura Bell said in a blog post dated 10 October.

“We’re honoured to be backed by a strategic group of New Zealand and Australian investors, led by Australian venture capital firm Jelix Ventures and including Carthona Capital, K1W1, New Zealand Growth Capital Partners’ Aspire NZ Seed Fund and NAB Ventures,” she added.



Launched in July 2020, SafeStack Academy provides a community-focused online education platform for software development teams around the world. The platform combines qualifications to support the entire software development lifecycle, along with hands-on labs and an interactive community.

The business emerged from boutique cyber security provider SafeStack, which itself was founded in 2014 in Auckland. The company now claims a team that stretches across New Zealand and Australia.



According to Bell, the SafeStack Academy platform has reached over 60 organisations in its first 12 months of operation and has achieved no less than half a million dollars in annual recurring revenue.



“This investment puts SafeStack in an ideal position to build on our early traction and expand the team to accelerate our international growth,” said Bell, a Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) winner.



In December last year, local IT services provider Advantage teamed up with SafeStack to deliver cyber security training to local organisations in the belief that even with top cyber attack protections in place, the best line of defence was staff.

