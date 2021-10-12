Andrew Allan joins forces with Cello to drive networking growth

Andrew Allan (Reseller News Hall of Fame) Credit: Reseller News / IDG

Cello has appointed Andrew Allan as chairman amid plans to expand network capabilities across key corporate and enterprise markets in New Zealand.

Effective immediately, Allan -- inducted into the Reseller News Hall of Fame in 2017 -- replaces Murray Jurgeleit who helped guide the company through the early growth phase and will remain a director on the board.

“I jumped at the possibility of working with Mark and the Cello team,” Allan said. “It’s a great business and I’m excited by the opportunity to do what I can to support its continued growth and success.”

As outlined by Mark Jurgeleit -- CEO of Cello -- Allan’s expertise in helping customers “innovate and grow” during such “exciting and challenging times” will underpin the company’s core focus in 2022 and beyond.

“A lot of us have worked with Andrew before and to have his infectious enthusiasm and huge experience leading the Cello board will further supercharge our strategy, governance and growth,” he told Reseller News. “We’ve already seen positive feedback from suppliers and customers, and personally I’m delighted to be working with Andrew again.

"Cello will continue to invest and innovate at the network edge, expanding our management offerings and pushing further into secure, highly available network services. We are well established in our key markets and growing fast across Auckland, Wellington and South Island markets. Andrew has been here before and his experience and networks will be invaluable as we grow.”

Based in Wellington, Cello -- which spun off from Spark in late 2019 -- operates as an enterprise network services specialist supporting more than 400 customers at over 5100 sites nationwide. From a technology standpoint, the business provides a suite of private and public network solutions including WAN, SD-WAN, Internet, LAN, WiFi, security and cloud connectivity services.

“Our corporate and enterprise network offerings underpin our growth,” added Jurgeleit, referencing that WAN / LAN and ISP / WIFI adoption will continue to be critical during successful cloud migration and digital transformation deployments. “The next 24 months will see Cello investing further in highly available, secure network services as the platform for digital innovation.”